Granblue Fantasy: Relink System Requirements Explained

Players take to the skies in Granblue Fantasy: Relink as they slash, hex, and battle their way through swathes of enemies in a solo party or with friends in co-op. This entry introduces new elements to the series, but fans won’t see them if they can’t run the game.

The Granblue Fantasy franchise began in 2014, introducing anime fans to a brand new type of RPG that blends the worlds of incredible anime storylines and artwork with some of the best JRPG gameplay on the planet. A decade later, the massive fan base is ready to devour the latest entry and uncover all its secrets, not least what it adds to the franchise. However, every player needs to check the Granblue Fantasy: Relink system requirements before they can get too excited.

Minimum Granblue Fantasy: Relink System Requirements for PC Explained

Below, we’ve listed the minimum Granblue Fantasy: Relink system requirements for PCs. These come directly from the game’s Steam page, so we’re certain they’re as accurate as possible. The hardware listed is the minimum that players will need to get the game running. Even then, they may have to pull some settings, such as graphics, down to low to avoid framerate drops and stuttering.

OS : Windows 64-Bit

: Windows 64-Bit Processor : Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200 G

: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200 G Memory : 16 GB of RAM

: 16 GB of RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB DirectX Version 11 required

Storage: 90 GB

Note that Cygames recommends players use an SSD if possible because this will allow for 1080p and 30 FPS when graphics are set to standard. Players will struggle to hit those benchmarks without an SSD and might have trouble playing altogether.

Recommended Granblue Fantasy: Relink System Requirements for PC Explained

In the list below, we’ve outlined what the recommended Granblue Fantasy: Relink system requirements are for PCs. These are the components players need to run the game at its highest settings, as tested by the developer. Of course, those using even higher-spec PC components will be able to make the game look even better, but these are the PC system requirements the developer has deemed necessary for the best quality gameplay.

OS : Windows 64-Bit

: Windows 64-Bit Processor : Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB of RAM

: 16 GB of RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 8 GB

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 8 GB DirectX Version 11 required

Storage: 90 GB

Cygames has confirmed that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will run better with an SSD while using the recommended system requirements, too. The difference with running this setup is that the game will be capable of 1080p and 60 FPS on ultra while using an SSD in addition.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink System Requirements for PS4 & PS5 Explained

There are no system requirements for Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PS4 and PS5. The game will run on each platform without players needing to do anything special. This is because the console hardware is set, and developer Cygames has taken great care to ensure the title can run on both without any issues, bugs, or glitches.