Can you upgrade or expand PlayStation 5 SSD storage?

As good as the PlayStation 5 has been with its first-party software and the DualSense controller’s utility, not everything has been a simple walk in the park. Anyone who plays plenty of larger-sized games on their console will notice their storage space quickly filling up. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone can easily take up a good portion of your SSD, so what can you do about it? Is there a way to upgrade or expand your PlayStation 5’s SSD storage?

Can you expand your PlayStation 5’s storage?

While it was not possible to upgrade your PlayStation 5’s storage originally, an update was added to the console’s firmware to allow you to expand your SSD storage by installing a M.2 SSD. This can be done by making sure you have the proper equipment and a walkthrough on how to do it.

Unfortunately, the process is not quite as easy as with an Xbox Series X, where they have designed a simple expansion port on the outside of the console so all you have to do is buy the storage device and plug it in. With the PS5, you will have to remove the cover of the console and find how to insert it that way. While you can still connect an external hard drive to your PlayStation 5, your PS5 version games will not work while on that device. You will have to move items between both storage areas to be able to play certain games.