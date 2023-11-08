GTA 6 Trailer: Announcement, Release Date, & How To Watch

GTA 6 is set to get its first ever trailer in December 2023. This trailer comes a decade after the last entry in the series was released, and it will be a colossal event in the games industry calendar. Fans must clear schedules so they can watch it day one.

The Grand Theft Auto series is almost universally beloved. GTA 5 captured the hearts and minds of fans when it was first released in 2013, and everyone is expecting the next entry to do the same. That’s why so many people are excited about the game’s first trailer. It’s going to pay to know exactly when this trailer will drop, how to watch it and keep track of every announcement around it so fans keep up with all the information available.

Related: GTA V: Guide on How to Get Maximum Possible Share For Each Heist

When is the Release Date for the First GTA 6 Trailer

Image via Rockstar

The release date for the first GTA 6 trailer isn’t known at the time of writing. The trailer will be available at some point in December 2023, but developer Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed anything other than this release window.

We expect to see the trailer in the first week of December/final week of November 2023. The original Grand Theft Auto was released on November 28, 1997, and the way that this date lines up with December 2023 suggests a Friday, December 1, 2023, GTA 6 trailer release.

How to Watch the First GTA 6 Trailer

Image via Rockstar

The first trailer for GTA 6 will almost certainly be revealed directly on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel. At the time of writing, there’s no premiere to keep an eye on, so fans will need to keep checking back around the start of December 2023 to see when the trailer pops up.

The second site to keep an eye on for this trailer is the Rockstar Games Twitch channel. This trailer will be such a big event in the GTA community that there’s no way it won’t be simultaneously streamed across Twitch and YouTube. So fans can take their pick of where to watch it and sit tight closer to the time.

GTA 6 First Trailer Announcement Details

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Rockstar Games has been quiet about GTA 6 for years. Even through slews of leaks about the game, the developer didn’t say a thing. On November 8, 2023, it then shared a post explaining how the first trailer for the game will be shown in December 2023.

Fans and those who hadn’t touched a game in years went wild for the announcement. Grand Theft Auto game releases are such colossal moments in the video game industry that no one can ignore them. Given that the last entry in the series was released a decade ago at the time the announcement was made, it’s hardly surprising fans were eager for any scrap of information about the next game.