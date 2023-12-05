GTA 6 Fans Floored by 2025 Release Date, Forced to Wait 12 Years Between Games

Grand Theft Auto fans were treated to a rare gift from Rockstar Games as the company released the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 a full day ahead of schedule. However, fans are also torn on learning that the game’s release date is sometime in 2025.

Rockstar Games shared the release window at the end of the GTA 6 trailer. Many fans are torn after learning this, as some were hoping to receive the game before the end of 2024. Even if the GTA 6 is far off, fans are excited to see an official release date and expect the next year of teases and trailers to help sustain them as they prepare for their next journey in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Rockstar Games Reveals GTA 6’s Incredible Graphics Alongside 2025 Release Date

Image via Rockstar Games

The Rockstar Games were backed into a corner tonight as a leaker shared the full GTA 6 reveal trailer on Twitter. The tweet was taken down minutes later, but the damage had been done, and the development team dropped everything and unceremoniously released the trailer to their YouTube page.

The chance to see the GTA 6 trailer has been a huge event leading up to it, and now that it’s here, fans are blown away by the graphics of this upcoming installment. I’ve watched the trailer several times already. Although many of these moments are cutscenes, if these graphics are the same for gameplay, GTA 6 might set a new bar for expected graphics moving forward. Thankfully, I have plenty of time to prepare my graphics card, but it won’t be a cheap investment.

Many fans have taken to Reddit to share their discourse about not looking forward to waiting for GTA 6 to drop in 2025. On top of another year of waiting, they quickly did the math and realized it’s been 12 years since GTA 5 released, and the fact it’s taken Rockstar Games this long to come out with a sequel is insane to me, especially given the game’s success.

However, the development team has done a better job of engaging their audience and keeping them engaged with a release date. This move is different than how Bioware has been handling the lead-up to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which the developers have revealed they plan to share more details about the sequel in Summer 2024, but not much else.

We’ll continue to bask in the outstanding graphics for the first official GTA 6 trailer and wait for Rockstar Games to share more details throughout 2024. Barring no delays, the development should have further information about when the game is expected to come out, and we might even get to see some gameplay next summer if we’re lucky. I imagine Rockstar Games wants to avoid what CD Projekt Red did with Cyberpunk 2077 and avoid any concrete details until they’re absolutely sure they’re ready to present information to fans.