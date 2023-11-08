First Ever GTA 6 Trailer to be Revealed by Rockstar Games Next Month

Today, developer Rockstar Games confirmed that fans will be able to watch the first trailer for GTA 6 next month, December 2023, as part of the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Fans are in disbelief, having given up hope of a new game amid GTA Online updates.

GTA 5 is the most popular entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. It was huge when it was first released, drew in new players with GTA Online, and has been generating revenue for Rockstar Games with re-releases and new content updates for the online element ever since. While everyone suspected GTA 6 would come along at some point, especially in light of various leaks, now Rockstar Games has confirmed we’ll be able to see it next month, it doesn’t feel real.

Fans Will Get Their First Glimpse of GTA 6 Next Month

In a thread on Twitter today, Rockstar Games discussed how December 2023 is the 25th anniversary of its colossal Grand Theft Auto franchise. The company acknowledged how it wouldn’t be where it is without its fans. Finally, Sam Houser, co-founder and president of Rockstar Games, signed off by telling fans the first trailer for GTA 6 will be released next month, coinciding with the franchise’s anniversary.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Views on the thread are skyrocketing even as we write this article. Nobody can quite believe what they’re reading because it seems impossible. Usually, any Rockstar Games announcement is linked to GTA Online or a new version of GTA 5. Even prolific leakers like HYPEX don’t know how to react. “HAD TO CHECK THE @ 3 TIMES.”

There’s no confirmed release date for when the trailer will drop at the time of writing. However, if we had to guess, we’d say it would be within the first week of December 2023 because the original GTA was released on November 28, 1997. It makes sense to link the end of November and the start of December because the week overlaps.

GTA 5 was first released in 2013. Now, a decade later, we’re going to be getting our first look at its successor. While the game may not have been in development for that entire time, it’s certainly been the longest development cycle of any entry in the series, and fans aren’t shy about that fact. “So soon after GTA V? Are you sure you’ve spent enough time in development?”

Most fans are ecstatic and can’t contain themselves, as has been the case with every leak. The GTA series has been running so long that those who first played its early entries as kids and young adults will now be experiencing the latest release as completely different people. That love for the series hasn’t seemed to die down over time. “Thank YOU for the level of quality you consistently produce and endless hours of entertainment you’ve delivered over all these years.”