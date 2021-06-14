How to pre-order Guardians of the Galaxy – Bonuses and editions guide

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal are bringing the fan-favorite spacefaring superhero team to PC and consoles on October 26 with Guardians of the Galaxy. If you’re planning on picking up the single-player third-person action game, there are several different editions to choose from. This guide will detail the different editions, as well as the bonuses for pre-ordering the game.

Standard edition and pre-order bonuses

Image via Square Enix

There are a total of three different editions for Guardians of the Galaxy, each featuring the same pre-order bonuses. The least surprising of the bunch is the standard edition of the game. Like any other standard edition, it simply comes with the game. No added bells and whistles.

It should be noted that if you do end up pre-ordering the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version of the game, you can upgrade to Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 version for free.

However, even if you pre-order the standard edition of Guardians of the Galaxy, you will receive an early unlock of the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack. This is not a retailer exclusive, so it should be available no matter where you decide to pre-order the game.

GameStop does have its own pre-order bonus. In addition to the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack, you will receive a “Serialized Business Card” that is housed in a little tin. The card itself is tied to a sweepstakes; details for that will be announced at a later date, and it is only available for physical pre-orders.

Digital Deluxe Edition and Cosmic Deluxe Edition

Image via Square Enix

The last two editions are virtually the same. The only difference really separating the two is the format. Here is everything you will find in both the Digital Deluxe and Cosmic Deluxe Editions of Guardians of the Galaxy as detailed by Square Enix:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

SteelBook® Case

Sun-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

City-Lord Outfit for Star-Lord (Early Unlock)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits – Original Video Game Soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game Mini Artbook

There are a few things that should be noted. Since the Digital Deluxe Edition is a digital download of Guardians of the Galaxy, all of the content above is a digital download. Also, the SteelBook Case is exclusive to the Cosmic Deluxe Edition, which is the physical version. The last difference is the artbook, which is an actual hardback book if you purchase the physical deluxe edition. The soundtrack is a digital download for both editions.