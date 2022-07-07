Gwent: Rogue Mage minimum PC requirements and recommended specs

Gwent: Rogue Mage is a standalone single-player experience based on the gameplay in the incredibly popular Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. However, the game is entirely separate from the original title, requiring fans to purchase it instead of accessing it for free through the game they’re so familiar with. As such, you’ll need to check if your computer can handle it. This guide explains the minimum and recommended PC requirements for running Gwent: Rogue Mage so you know if you should pick it up or wait until you’ve upgraded a few parts.

Gwent: Rogue Mage minimum PC requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

The following list contains the bare minimum specifications required to run Gwent: Rogue Mage on PC. It’s a simple deck-building game with roguelike elements, but it’s still got a lot going on in the background, so it requires some processing power.

OS : Windows 8 or above

: Windows 8 or above Processor : Intel Celeron G1820 | AMD A4-7300

: Intel Celeron G1820 | AMD A4-7300 Memory : 4 GB RAM

: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 or Radeon R7 240

Related: How to start Gwent: Rogue Mage

As long as you have the parts that meet this level or are better, you’ll be able to run the game just fine. If your PC is underpowered, though, you probably won’t be able to run the game. Therefore, we suggest sticking to these requirements because, while you might be able to run the game with specifications below these, it could damage your PC in the process. If your PC isn’t capable of running the game, try downloading it for Android or iOS because CD Projekt Red confirmed it’s also available on those platforms.

Gwent: Rogue Mage recommended PC requirements

Image via CD Projekt Red

The following PC requirements are those that developer CD Projekt Red recommends everyone uses to run Gwent: Rogue Mage. These specifications will be what the game has been tested on, meaning the developer knows that it runs well with them.

OS : Windows 8 or above

: Windows 8 or above Processor : Intel Core i3 6100 | AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i3 6100 | AMD FX-6300 Memory : 4 GB RAM

: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 | AMD Radeon R7 265

Providing you have components that meet these requirements, you’ll be able to run the game as intended without being at risk of damaging your PC. While better components generally mean better gameplay, there’s only so far you can push a deck-building roguelike title such as Gwent: Rogue Mage, so don’t go buying any special parts just to push this game to its limits.