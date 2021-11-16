Halo Infinite DirectX 12 error, Explained

The Halo Infinite multiplayer gives you the chance to team up with your friends and challenge other players online in various matches, competing to finish the objective before the enemy or take out the enemy team before they eliminate you. Before jumping into a Halo Infinite multiplayer match, you might encounter the Direct 12 error. You can do a few things about this problem to clear things up and ensure you have a better experience playing the game.

The issue could be from your game’s drivers. The best way to prevent this problem from popping up again is to update your drivers. You can manually input your driver information for your NVIDIA graphics card or AMD.

Alternatively, you may need to update your DirectX software. If you tried updating your graphics card and you’re good to go, this will be your next step. You can check if you need ot update your DirectX program by going over the Microsoft webpage to see what you need to grab.

These are the two more common solutions that have worked for other players experiencing this issue. After going through these solutions, we highly recommend reaching out to the Halo Infinite support team on their support page if you still have problems. This was a common issue for players checking out the Halo Infinite technical test before the official release of the game.