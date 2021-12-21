Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event guide – dates and rewards

The first-ever holiday event in Halo Infinite, Winter Contingency, is here already. The holiday-themed event is set to bring a suite of 10 festive rewards to the game through the end of December and into the first few days of the new year. Like the presents in an advent calendar, the rewards for Winter Contingency will be arriving one by one, on a daily basis.

When to play Halo Infinite Winter Contingency

Winter Contingency lasts 15 days, beginning December 21 and running until January 4. Even though the event lasts until January 4, the new daily rewards will only be showing up through December 30. During the last five days of the event, beginning December 31, players will have a chance to pick up any of the previous daily rewards they may have missed along the way.

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency rewards

Image via 343 Industries

Rewards for Winter Contingency include new holiday-themed shoulder pieces, emblems, armor coatings, weapon coatings, and more. So far we’ve only seen a small selection of the rewards that will be available throughout the entire event. What we have seen are some festive new weapon and armor coatings: the red, white, and green Peppermint Laughter set. To receive the reward for each day, players will only need to complete a single online match in either the Arena or Big Team Battle mode.