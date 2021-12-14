What are the available multiplayer playlists in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has been incredibly successful. Its multiplayer beta’s growing pains weren’t enough to stop the Halo train from speeding at full force. It may have launched with a limited playlist selection, but today, it features many more to suit different players’ moods. What are Halo Infinite’s current multiplayer offerings?

Halo Infinite features the following multiplayer playlists:

Quick Play : Quick play encompasses a variety of four versus four modes. These include slayer, capture the flag, one flag capture the flag, strongholds, and oddball.

: This is team slayer, but with random weapon and equipment spawns for every individual player. Ranked Arena: This is your standard ranked mode as seen in other modern online shooters, which assigns your ranking based on placement in matches. Ranked arena consists of oddball, strongholds, capture the flag, and slayer modes.