Highest paying professions in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

No matter your goals in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, you’re going to need gold. Acquiring it can be done in several ways, but one of the most consistent is putting your professions to use. You can have up to two professions active at once, so picking the correct two can really boost your money-making potential. After all, not every profession prints currency in the same way as others. Here are the professions you need to look at if money is your priority.

Mining and Herbalism

Image via Blizzard

In just about every expansion WoW has ever had, mining and herbalism take the top spots in terms of money-making. Both are classed as “gathering” professions, meaning that the materials you pick up by using them can then be turned into goods with other professions.

Because those materials are so in demand, you can consistently turn a profit just from mining or picking herbs while you adventure through the world. And, if you want to turn it into a full operation, you can make dedicated trips out into the world just to pick up more materials.

Almost every other profession requires the herbs or ore you’ll be acquiring, making these professions ones that will always work. The only thing you have to worry about is the competition from all the other miners and herbalists out there.

Alchemy

Most players don’t like picking up two gathering professions, though you absolutely can if you want to. This is because having two can be boring and you don’t provide much utility for your dungeon team. Instead, players often pair a gathering profession with a crafting profession like alchemy.

Especially if you decide to take up herbalism, alchemy makes a ton of sense. You can use your excess herbs to craft new potions that you can either use with your dungeon group or sell to raiders on the Auction House. It’s a great way to take your gathering to another level if you want to spice things up.

Enchanting

This option should probably include tailoring as having both can take your money-making potential up a notch. This is because you can disenchant lower-tier cloth items that you make while enchanting and sell the materials you get for a tidy profit.

Even if you don’t pair with tailoring, enchanting can make decent money if you dedicate some time to selling your skills to other players. Every time someone gets a new piece of gear, they need to slap an enchantment on it. As long as you get steady work, you should be in a good place.

In terms of simplicity, it doesn’t get easier than mining and herbalism. That said, you do have some options if you don’t want to fully commit to the gathering grind.