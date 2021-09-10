Hitman 3 Featured Contract | Corporate Interests #2 Silent Assassin guide

Corporate Interests #2 is the second Featured Contract in the batch added by Screen Rant. We recommend trying to complete Corporate Interests first to follow the story that has been crafted here. In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete this Contract with a rank of Silent Assassin.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

The loadout for this route is extremely specific. First, you need to pick the restaurant kitchen starting location so that you have the dumpling cook disguise. You also need to bring a coin with you, which in our case is the Greedy Little Coin from The Greed Enumeration.

Step 1: Become The Board Member

The requirement for your outfit on both kills in this Contract is The Board Member, so you need to acquire the outfit first. From your starting location, head out of the kitchen and into the restaurant. Now move into the restaurant toilet and pick up the emetic rat poison on the stool. Below is a map reference for this poison.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back into the kitchen and prepare the food in the bowl next to the bell. Before you ding the bell, you need to poison it. In your current outfit, no one will notice you doing this. Once you’ve poisoned it, press the bell and then run out of the front door to the restaurant and towards the apartment building. Don’t worry, you’ll be back in time to claim your outfit.

Just inside the apartment building is a noticeboard with scissors sticking out of it. Pick those up and go all the way up to the roof. Once you’re on the roof, turn right and drop down on the ledge where the wall is broken. Grab the pipe, slide down, and shimmy along the ledge to get into The Board Member’s room. In here, you need to grab the form that’s under his bed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leave the apartment through the door and run back to the restaurant. You should be able to see The Board Member throwing up in the bathroom by now. Run in, subdue him, hide his body in the container, and take his disguise. Before you go into the ICA facility though, it’s time to take out your first target.

Step 2: Kill the first target

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go all the way up to the roof of the apartment building once more, but this time, take the ledge off of the roof to your left., shimmy along, and climb up the drainpipe. There are two guards up here that you need to move around as you sneak forward. You need to then turn left and go across the metal walkway. Watch out for the camera that’s there, you can get past it when it looks away from the walkway.

Go across this walkway and get to the opposite side of the wall to where your target is. There are four researchers that you now need to dispatch. You need to open one of the doors either side of the window and flip a coin. This will distract a researcher and draw them out. Once they’re outside, distract them again to a position in which you can subdue them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can dump two of the bodies in a locker inside the right-hand door. The other two should be dumped along the walkway near the bamboo scaffolding. To kill the target, wait for the guard in the distance to have walked to the right. Then, shoot the target in the head with the pistol, sneak in, grab his body, and drag it back to this body dump. You can now drop the pistol and leave it there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3: Your second target

Go back to the restaurant and head to the back of the kitchen. This is where the ICA representative is waiting to give you a full tour of the facility. Follow them until they ask you for your form. Give them the form and wait for them to go into the security office. Now, instead of being frisked, turn around and go to the server room. Below is a map reference for this room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use your camera to open the vent in this room and get into the office. Wait until the ICA representative has moved out of the office first though. When she has, vault in and work your way around the guards. You should be able to go into the first door on the left on the opposite side of the room. Once you’re through, pick up the Tier 1 access dongle on the shelves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now continue around the corridor and exit to meet the ICA representative again. She won’t care that you just left through a secured area. Follow her while avoiding the next camera and wait until she tells you to go through employee processing. Instead, scan the large door she’s standing near so that you can get inside. Once you’re in, pick up the Tier 2 access dongle on the table to your left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your second target is in this room, but she’s very easy to see. Move down the room until you see a door to your left. This is a small closet that you can use to your advantage. Wait until the man in this room that’s walking around is at the opposite end of the room to this closet. Then, flip the coin directly outside the room. This will draw your target to you. Open the door and flip a second coin to draw her in. Once she’s inside, kill her using the scissors and hide her body in the locker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 4: Exit

The exits will now open, so you can leave the facility the way you entered and find whatever exit you want. For a bit of a bonus challenge, you can make your way to the Tier 2 security room and pick up the Tier 3 access dongle from the armory in there. This gives you the ability to open the exit inside the ICA facility and leave much sooner.