hitman-3-silent-assassin-guide-for-hokkaido

Situs Inversus is the primary mission in Hitman 2016’s Hokkaido location, concluding the story arc of the first game. It takes you to an exclusive facility in the mountains where the rich and infamous go to get plastic surgery and other treatments that they don’t want the general public to know about. This guide explains how to complete the mission with the rank of Silent Assassin.

Loadout

We’ve kept the loadout simple for this run since you’ll experience something similar each time you go through it. This means that we’ve got no special equipment apart from the Snow Festival Suit, which seems rather fitting.

Step 1: Get into the morgue

From your starting location, run into the central garden of the facility and head up to the top left-hand corner. There’s a gardener here working with some tools, so watch out for them as you drop down off the ledge. Grab the pipe and slide down to the first ledge you come to. Hang off the ledge and look around using instinct to see where the nearby guard is. If he’s down the stairs to your left, vault up, sneak down, and subdue him. If he’s already in the walkway above you, wait for him to turn around before doing the same.

When you’ve subdued the guard, take his disguise and hide his body in the closet that’s just inside the door at the bottom of the stairs. Now you can use the stairs to the left in this area to get up into the morgue. See below for a map reference for the stairs.

Step 2: Kill the patient

When you emerge from the stairwell, you’ll be in an area with two doctors through a door on your right and another two through a door to your left, as well as two guards in a room beyond that. Use the poker in this first room to distract one of the doctors from the room on the right, subdue them, take their disguise, and dump their body in one of the incinerators. Don’t turn the incinerator on. Do the same with the two doctors in the room to your left, but you can leave the second doctor in the room to your right since they’ll never see you.

With the two doctors in the room to your left out of the way, go inside and turn right. At the end of the corridor is the security office with a single guard in it. Wait for them to turn around, subdue them, and hide their body in the locker. Now you can take their disguise and destroy the security camera system to make moving around much easier. See below for a map reference for the security office.

Now head to the room at the opposite end of the corridor, organ storage. Distract the guards inside and subdue them to get them out of the way. Then, walk inside, open the chamber that shields the heart, and destroy it.

Since your target needs a heart transplant to live, destroying the heart kills them. It’s a roundabout way of killing a target but works as effectively as any knife or bullet.

Step 3: Get a wrench and turn up the heat

Your next stop is the garage. Head upstairs to the main hall of the facility’s upper level, down the corridor, and then down the stairs once more. The wrench is sitting on the tray next to the mechanic. See below for a map reference for this location.

With the wrench in hand, you now need to go back up to the main facility corridor and follow it down as if you were walking through to where the guests mill about. However, when you reach the bottom of the corridor, you should instead open the maintenance door and go through. This is where you’ll see controls for the heat and water of the spa. See below for a map reference for this room.

To your right is a one-way window through which you can see the sauna. Turn the temperature up to get the men inside to leave. Then, you can use the wrench to turn the water off at the end of the room and get even more guests to leave.

Step 4: Kill your second target



Now all you need to do is wait. Your target will eventually come to the sauna and go inside. Her guard will leave, allowing you to go through the door and block the door to the sauna. After a short cutscene, your target dies, and you’re free to exit using any exit you choose.