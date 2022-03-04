Hitman Sniper: The Shadows tutorial mission – All objectives, no alerts or civilian kills guide

Each mission in Hitman Sniper: The Shadows has a few optional objectives for you to hit. You’ll get the highest score and the most Coins and Gems if you complete a mission using all of the optional methods or items, kill no civilians, and make it through the mission without alerting the guards. This guide explains how to get the highest score in this way in the game’s tutorial mission.

Step 1: Kill the guard at the breaker box

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first guard you should kill is the one near the breaker box. Shoot the cover off to distract them and draw them over, then shoot the mechanism to shock them and kill them.

Step 2: Use the statue

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second guard to kill will be drawn in by shooting one of the floodlights in front of the statue in the driveway. Wait for the guard to approach and enter the kill zone before shooting the statue’s base to kill them.

Step 3: Blow up the car

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, shoot the car in the driveway to draw over the nearby guard. Then, when they’re close, hit the nearby jerry can to blow it up, and capture the guard for a kill.

Step 4: Plant pot, heat lamp, headshot

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two guards up on the first floor balcony. You need to shoot the hanging plant pot to draw one close enough to the nearby heat lamp so that you can shoot it and capture them in the explosion. Then, when that guard’s dead, and there’s no one left to be a witness, shoot the second guard in the head.

Step 5: Kill them with fire

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last three guards are all hanging out by the fire pit. You can either shoot the fire to cause an explosion and kill them all or use Knight’s special ability to get all three with headshots, leaving no one to witness their murders.