Can you play Hitman Sniper: The Shadows on PC?

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is the first Hitman game developed or published outside of IO Interactive since that developer became independent. Somehow, Square Enix held onto the rights for the Hitman Sniper franchise, but Hitman Sniper: The Shadows lacks the main attraction, Agent 47. All fans want to know the answer to whether the game can be played on PC. This guide explains if you can play on PC and what workarounds there are for those that can’t.

Is Hitman Sniper: The Shadows on PC?

To put it bluntly, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is only available for mobile devices. You can download it from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. However, there’s no way to play it on your PC natively, so you’ll have to find a smartphone or Android device that you can access it from instead.

If you have the ability to install one of the many programs that allow you to view your smartphone’s screen on your PC, or simulate a smartphone device within your PC, then you can indeed play Hitman Sniper: The Shadows on your computer. However, this isn’t recommended since it isn’t the intended way for the game to be played, and the experience may suffer due to the change in platform.