Hogwarts Legacy Floating Candles map location

There are several maps and secrets for you to complete in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the early ones you can uncover features a Floating Candles hint. There are no clear indications of what you need to do, and it can be troubling to try figuring out your next step. Here’s what you need to know about the Floating Candles map location in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Floating Candles map location solution in Hogwarts Legacy

The Floating Candles map appears in the Ghost of Our Love side quest. You’ll find the map in a graveyard outside of Hogsmeade, and what you need to do next is a little unclear. The only tip you have on what to do next is the Floating Candles map.

Related: Should you use Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you need to visit is outside of Hogwarts, close to the entrance of the Forbidden Forest. You can reach this location by opening your map and heading to the north part of Hogwarts, and you’ll need to find the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame fast travel location. You can highlight it on your map and adventure over there if you have not found it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to make sure you arrive at this location at night. The next few steps won’t work any further. You can choose to wait by opening up your map and hitting the “Wait” choice, which should cause the time to go forward, swapping it from day to night. Now, you need to go to the nearby bridge close to this location and use the spell ‘Lumos.’ Several floating candles will appear, and you can follow them into the forest to complete the rest of the Ghost of Our Love quest.