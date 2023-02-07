The Ghost of Our Love side quest is available in Hogwarts Legacy. It appears shortly after you’ve completed The Hunt for the Missing Pages main story quest, and you can complete it any time during your adventure when this appears. The solution for this quest can be tricky, so figuring out what you need to do next might take some time. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Ghost of Our Love in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to use the Map with Floating Candles to find the treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find this quest on the north side of Hogsmeade. When you pick it up, the Map will appear in your inventory, and you can access it by clicking on your Inventory screen and going to the Quest Items section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The map provides no exact details of where you need to go, and you might struggle with what to do next. To proceed through this quest, you will need to make your way to the entrance of the Forbidden Forest. However, it is important to note you should only be visiting this location at night. You can advance time by going to your map and selecting the Wait option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go a small distance from the Forbidden Forest entrance, over by the bridge, and use the Lumos spell at this location. Enchanted Candles will appear, and they will guide you into the forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue following these candles until you reach the end of the path. A chest will appear next to a pair of chairs and a small table. After looting the chest, you will have completed the Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy.