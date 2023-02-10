The Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy are supposed to be some of the most dangerous spells you can use. They’re specifically supposed to be Dark Magic, and in Harry Potter lore, if a magical practitioner were to use them, it would set them on a path to prison and an even more dangerous road. You can use the three curses in Hogwarts Legacy: Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra. Should you use Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

Are there consequences for using Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy are unique because they are not taught to you by your professors but are instead learned through some nefarious means of the Dark Arts books. These spells are powerful, but they’re known as Unforgivable Curses for a reason.

Related: How to fix Twitch Drops not working for Hogwarts Legacy

Using them multiple times in the main game does not appear to have any consequences whatsoever. Even when you’re in the middle of a story quest, using these spells does not trigger a conversation with characters or show that your character is going down a dark path. Using them becomes another tool in your growing rotation of spells to learn while playing Hogwarts Legacy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s natural to be cautious about this, especially because the developers have hinted that your choices for completing specific tasks in the game and the overall progression can influence the outcome. Thankfully, regularly using any of these three spells against your enemies does not appear to be a problem. Although, it does cause your character to utter the name of these curses in a dark tone, hinting at the potential path they’ve chosen. Your character can cause a negative relationship to build up with other characters based on the choice they make for certain side quests, though.