Honkai: Star Rail – All Active Free Codes & How to Redeem Them

Honkai: Star Rail is a science-fiction adventure created by the miHoYo development team. It’s a free-to-play game that you’ll have the chance to jump into on a PlayStation or mobile device of your choice, collecting new characters and exploring a massive world with your friends.

Because Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play game, it’s expected for you to acquire multiple unique resources while playing. These resources are critical to crafting and upgrading your characters to make them more powerful, which means these are vital throughout your adventure. You can utilize a handful of codes to aid you while playing. This guide covers every code you can use while playing Honkai: Star Rail and the rewards you’ll receive for redeeming them.

Every Honkai: Star Rail Codes for free Credits, Star Rail Passes & Undying Embers

Screenshot via PlayStation Blog

The free Honkai: Star Rail codes shared below will be valid until April 30, 2023.

HSRGRANDOPEN1

HSRGRANDOPEN2

HSRGRANDOPEN3

The codes that appear for Honkai: Star Rail will only be available for a limited time. If you’re looking to redeem any of these codes, it is required for you to make a Protagonist in the game. You can then redeem any valid code after you’ve created your character and have started playing Honkai: Star Rail.

Many of the codes that appear online for Honkai: Star Rail do have an expiration date. Make sure to act quickly to grab these codes, redeem them, and then unlock the many rewards.

These are every available code you can find for Honkai: Star Rail. We’ll be making sure to cycle them out when new ones appear.

How to Redeem Honkai: Star Rail Codes

Before you can redeem any code for Honkai: Star Rail, make sure to create your main character, select your server, and log into the main game.

Once you’ve created your character and joined a server, make your way over to the Hoyoverse website, where you can redeem these rewards. It is important that you have a main character before you attempt to save any code. You can do this for any future Honkai: Star Rail code you find in the future, so long as you submit them at an appropriate time.