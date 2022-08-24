If you’re a fan of Genshin Impact, then you likely have been following developments of HoYoverse’s upcoming RPG, Honkai: Star Rail. This game is a follow-up to Honkai Impact 3rd and is set aboard the Astral Express, a spaceship that players can use to explore the galaxy and battle enemies. Honkai: Star Rail has already had two rounds of beta testing but there hasn’t been any firm date set for the game’s release. If you want to know how to pre-register for Honkai: Star Rail to ensure you can get in on the ground running when it is released, here is everything we know so far.

Honkai: Star Rail pre-registration details

Image via miHoYo

Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to pre-register for Honkai: Star Rail at the moment. With no release date announced and the game’s second round of closed beta ending in June 2022, it seems likely that players will need to wait quite a bit longer before they’re able to jump into this newest adventure. This seems in line with what has happened at HoYoverse over the past several months, as Genshin Impact updates were delayed by the pandemic and other factors.

The best advice that players can take if they want to be the first to know when Honkai: Star Rail pre-registration opens is to keep an eye on the game’s official website and sign up to receive email alerts through it. Once pre-registration does open, players will be able to visit the app store of their desired platform and sign up there. PC users will be able to sign up via the game’s website.

What we know from the two rounds of beta testing that Honkai: Star Rail has gone through is that the game will feel very different from Honkai Impact 3rd. The hack and slash combat that the previous game has been replaced by a turn-based combat system with tactical RPG elements.