Horizon Forbidden West Arena Rematch guide

The Arena is a side area we highly recommend you put some time into in Horizon Forbidden West. While some of the challenges will test your skills, the weapons and outfits you can buy with the medals you earn from them are some of the best in the game and make this area highly worth your time. During the game’s main story, you will confront a Slitherfang in the Arena, and you will be at a disadvantage. However, during the Rematch challenge in the Amateur tier, you get a second shot at it. Here is how to beat it.

Rematch is one of the few Arena challenges where you will not go in with the weapons and outfit you have equipped. Instead, the game will give you items that make you resistant to the Slitherfang’s shock attack but weak to its Acid. Before you hop down, be sure to scan the Slitherfang and mark the Earthgrinder and Acid/Purgewater Sac parts on it. While these will be the main areas to focus on, you can also tag the Metalbite Sac.

When you drop into the battlefield, equip the Beamwire Tripcaster and put some traps in between you and the Slitherfang. It is weak against fire, so it should start burning after going over those traps.

When there is a little bit of distance between you, have the Plasma Boltcutter equipped and aim for the parts we marked with the focus. In particular, you want to aim for the Acid/Purgewater Sac to explode and cause a big deal of damage.

Have the Frostbite Warrior Bow equipped when you run out of Boltcaster ammo or the Slitherfang charges you. Unfortunately, even when frozen, the Slitherfang will move pretty freely, but it does a lot of damage to it, and you can dodge out of the way of its attacks easier.

Explode the weak parts we marked before the fight, and eventually, the Slitherfang will go down, and you will have earned some more medals.