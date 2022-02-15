Charged moves are some of the best attacks you can give a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Typically, most Pokémon have several charged moves to select, making a choice difficult, and a handful of Pokémon have signature moves they can exclusively learn. For example, Lugia and Ho-Oh can learn Aeroblast and Sacred Fire, respectively. The Apex Shadow versions of these two Pokémon can learn Aeroblast+ and Sacred Fire+. In this guide, we detail how Aeroblast+ and Sacred Fire+ work in Pokémon Go.

Similar to their standard versions, Aeroblast+ will be exclusive to Apex Shadow Lugia and Sacred Fire+ to Apex Shadow Ho-Oh. You will not be able to teach these exclusive moves to the standard Lugia or Ho-Oh or the Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh versions. You will need to attend the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event with a ticket and catch the Apex Shadow versions during the Masterwork Research. In addition, if you want the Aeroblast++ or the Sacred Fire++ versions of the attacks, you will need to purify the respective Pokémon.

We have the stats for both of these attacks to give you an idea of whether you should purify Apex Shadow Lugia or Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.

Aeroblast+: Damage in Trainer battles: 170 power Damage in Gyms and Raids: 200 power

Aeroblast++: Damage in Trainer battles: 170 power Damage in Gyms and Raids: 225 power

Sacred Fire+: Damage in Trainer Battles: 130 power Damage in Gyms and Raids: 135 power

Sacred Fire++: Damage in Trainer Battles: 130 power Damage in Gyms and Raids: 155 power



With these numbers, it looks like the advanced versions of both Aeroblast and Sacred Fire are more worthwhile for raids and gyms. However, we do not know the energy demands for these two moves, which could change. Although likely not by much. It will all come down to if you want to use the Shadow versions of these Apex Pokémon and if you plan to use them for Raids and Gyms or strictly Trainer battles.