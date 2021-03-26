How Affinity works in Monster Hunter Rise

The weapon system and mechanics in Monster Hunter Rise are incredible. You’ll spend quite a bit of time figuring out how to use many of the 14 weapons available and how they fit your playstyle. Monster Hunter Rise adds even more depth to this system by giving players the chance to swap out their weapons skills to reflect their playstyle better. For those new to the game, the term ‘Affinity’ is rather vague and doesn’t provide too much information about how this affects your overall combat performance. If you’re using a more agile and quick weapon, such as the Insect Glaive, Affinity is important to understand.

The term Affinity means how much critical damage your weapon is going to do when it hits a monster. You can tell when your weapon does critical damage, as it will pop up in yellow text when you’re battling a monster rather than the standard white. You can do this with a positive Affinity. But if your character has negative Affinity, it increases the chances of landing a weaker blow against a monster, and you won’t do as much damage during the fight.

There’s a specific equation to figure out how much damage your character will do with their weapon, and Affinity plays a big part in it.

((0.25 x Player’s Affinity Value) + 1 ) x Weapon’s Raw Damage = Character Damage

Just because your character’s Affinity is negative doesn’t always mean it will cause your character to deal low damage. However, negative Affinity is not good, and you want to try to keep it at zero as much as possible. Certain weapons and armor types will increase this value, making it easier to empower your weapons. You can also locate Endemic life while playing Monster Hunter Rise to increase your Affinity for a brief time, such as the Cutterfly.

