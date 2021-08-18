The Pokémon attacks are going through a slight change in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While battling a wild Pokémon, you can choose for your Pokémon to use an agile and strong style. These unique styles modify a Pokémon’s attack, increasing the attack power for slower speed or decreasing the attack power to do more attacks. The choice is yours based on the type of Pokémon you’re facing and how you want to use them. This guide details how agile style and strong style work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll be able to choose between the two types of styles before using the move against a Pokémon in the wild. There will be the standard menu of your Pokémon’s four attacks that you can choose to use during the battle. Before finalizing the attack, you can choose to use it in the agile or strong style.

Screenshot by Pokémon YouTube Channel

When using an attack in the strong style, your Pokémon’s move will increase in attack power. However, because of the increase in power, your Pokémon’s attack speed will decrease. As a result, you can expect to see your Pokémon doing fewer attacks in the turn order.

If you were to use the agile style, your Pokémon’s move decreases in attack power. In contrast, the move’s attack speed increases, allowing your Pokémon to perform more attacks in combat, increasing the number of times you attack during a battle.

It’s essential to figure out what style you want to use. If you can cause a Pokémon to faint with a single attack, going the strong style route is your best option. Alternatively, you want to use the agile style while you’re attempting to capture a Pokémon in the wild. Your Pokémon’s attack won’t be dealing a lot of damage, but the wild Pokémon is less likely to faint.

The type of style you want to use will change depending on the situation and the type of Pokémon you’re fighting.