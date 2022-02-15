Shadow Pokémon are considered the stronger versions of the regular Pokémon in Pokémon Go. A shadow Pokémon will have higher attack stats and weak defense stats, making it a risky choice for some players. Now, with Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh added to the mix, we have some new terms to think about. In this guide, detail how Apex Shadow Pokémon work in Pokémon Go and what they are.

From what Niantic has shared regarding Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh, it looks like these Pokémon have access to stronger signature moves than the regular versions. For example, Apex Shadow Lugia will have access to Aeroblast+, a stronger version of the standard version. If you purify this Pokémon, the charged moves become Aeroblast++, an even more powerful attack. Outside of these unique signature moves, as far as Niantic has shared, it doesn’t look like the stats will change.

Shadow Ho-Oh is considered one of the stronger legendary Pokémon to use in the Master League, and the same goes for Shadow Lugia. If these two Pokémon were to see even more increased stat changes beyond the Aeroblast+ and Sacred Fire+ move upgrades, it might be a little unbalanced for players.

In the future, if we see additional Apex Shadow Pokémon, we can expect their signature move to be available with them, and there will be two tiers. The first tier will be available to the standard Apex Shadow Pokémon. If you purify it, the move becomes more robust, giving players the chance to use an outstanding charged move against their opponent.