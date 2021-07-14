How background goals work in Baldur’s Gate 3

During your character creation process in Baldur’s Gate 3, a minor choice you get to pick for your character is their background. A background determines where that character came from and what type of start they had to their life. Were they a folk hero for their village, a known criminal, or did they keep to themselves in the wild and were labeled as an outlander? The type of background your character has gives them access to skill proficiencies that they may not have received for their class, giving them access to more things to do while playing the game. Something to also keep in mind is that all backgrounds now have goals, which give you benefits while playing the game.

The background goals are essentially minor quests that you can complete, and from what we can tell, you can complete these quests repeatedly, so long as they naturally occur in Baldur’s Gate 3. So, for example, while speaking to someone in the game, if your character is a folk hero and chooses to go out of their way to save someone, they’ll complete a background goal of adhering to that background. The same goes for the criminal who chooses to break the law.

Gif via Larian Studios

When you complete a background goal, the character who completed it receives an inspiration check, along with a little bit of experience. Should they already have an inspiration point, they’ll gain even more experience points. It’s a minor roleplaying aspect that all characters can benefit from while playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

All of the backgrounds should have access to these mini-games. Unfortunately, these aspects are hidden, so you’ll have to naturally discover them by roleplaying your characters during your campaign to see what they earn for following their character sheet.