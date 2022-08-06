How big is each game’s prize pool at EVO 2022? Answered

The Evolution tournament series has been the Super Bowl for fighting games since its inception. Due to the pandemic, EVO had gone on a hiatus, but it’s finally back with new management after it was purchased by PlayStation earlier this year. EVO 2022 features an assortment of different fighting games, each with varying prize pools. This guide will explain how big each game’s prize pool is at EVO 2022.

How much is the EVO 2022 prize pool

EVO 2022 features a prize pool that can vary based on how many entrants a particular game receives. Each entrant must pay a $10 entrance fee, which goes into the winnings. EVO 2022 will pay out the top eight competitors in payment tiers based on overall placement.

First place : 42%.

: 42%. Second place : 20%.

: 20%. Third place : 13%.

: 13%. Fourth place : 7%.

: 7%. Fifth and sixth place : 5%.

: 5%. Seventh and eighth place: 4%.

WB’s latest platform fighter, Multiversus, is the only game at this year’s EVO with a set prize pool. The Multiversus prize pool is set to $100,000, raised by every player who enters the tournament. Since Multiversus at EVO will be a two versus two event, the prize pool should increase significantly by the time it’s over. The winning team will split the grand prize amount, which will be no less than $42,000.

Each fighting game at EVO 2022

EVO 2022 features a slate of official tournament games with official prize pools, divided between each game’s winner and runners-up. This is the official list of EVO 2022 tournament games.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

MultiVersus

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

Tekken 7

The King of Fighters 15

EVO 2022 is a three-day tournament, and their website has a full schedule and links for each one of their Twitch channels to help you catch all of the action.