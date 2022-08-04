How Bravado works in Hard West 2

You have probably heard the term bravado used in your life to comment on someone’s swagger or boldness. This term is often used to express how daring someone can be. In Hard West 2, your whole posse fits that description as they make their way across the wild west with great vigor, blasting anyone who stands in their way. Throughout the game, you will most likely see the term Bravado pop up time and time again. Here is how it works.

How Bravado works

Bravado is for more than commenting on how impressive your posse’s skills are with a handgun or a rifle. It is a mechanic that allows you to get killstreaks and keep your action points going throughout your turn. Each character in your posse has three action points that they can spend to either move, attack, or duck during their turn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you manage to get a Bravado, you will get your action points back so you can continue on with your turn. Only the character that got the Bravado gets action points. Keep that in mind when going about your turn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get a Bravado, you simply need to have a member of your posse kill an enemy on the battlefield. This does not need to be done with a single shot. If you are able to attack twice with your action points and get the kill, you will see get the Bravado and refill your action points. Keep in mind that most characters can only attack once during their turn so make every bullet count.