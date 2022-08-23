How co-op works in Saints Row

The Saints Row series has featured co-op since Saints Row 2. It broke ground in terms of co-op functionality and remains one of the trademarks of this open-world crime saga. The Saints Row reboot is no exception, as it carries forward the co-op tradition and adds some additional wrinkles to flesh it out compared to its predecessors. This guide will explain how to begin co-op in Saints Row and how it works.

Saints Row co-op | How to play with friends in co-op

Developers Volition has brought forward the same base set of co-op features from previous games but changed some of the rules players can engage with and how to play with friends. To begin playing co-op, access the Co-op Campaign tab on the main menu.

How co-op system works in Saints Row

Saints Row allows players to begin the game together, including the complete prologue, and create a character system. Choose Host New Game, and you will be prompted to invite a friend. After they join you, the both of you can begin the Saints Row campaign in earnest.

Hosting a new game requires you to invite a specific friend; matchmaking will not place you with players playing the prologue sequence Saints Row has. Saints Row does not feature cross-platform play but will let you play across the same family of consoles. Xbox One with Xbox Series, and PlayStation 4 with PlayStation 5.

After you complete the prologue and have your apartment, you may use matchmaking to join other players or have them join you. Now that you know how to play co-op with others, Saints Row has added some new features that will be new for returning veterans of the series.

A few options will appear if you head to the co-op tab in the options menu. Friendly fire can be customized, and you can enable or disable HQ Customization and co-op pranking. Co-op pranks are a new feature that will let you and your friends prank each other by completing in-game challenges. In the top right of the screen, you will see a prank challenge appear. Complete this challenge, and then you can hold right on the D-pad to prank your partner.

These range from transforming them into a sentient cactus or making them stink and causing NPCs to comment on their odor. HQ Customization will allow your friends to customize and place Collectibles around your base and change how your Saints gang dresses and which vehicles they ride.

The co-op in Saints Row is completely untethered, and everything the guest player does will carry over back to their primary campaign save. Any missions completed in co-op can be skipped in your solo campaign, and you’ll still receive any money or experience bonus that mission grants upon completion. So, grab a friend, and terrorize the streets of Santa Illeso with good company.