How do auctions work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Usually the way you acquire items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be by finding them in the open world or being given some by reaching certain points in the story. Of course, there is always the various stores where you can buy your goods as well, but for some of the best items you may want to consider going to the auction house. Here is how auctions work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you can begin doing auctions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to defeat the Water Gym Leader in Cascarrafa. When you walk up to the gym, he will be running out to the market at Porto Marinada where you go through your first test with an auction before you face him. When you finish that, return to Cascarrafa and defeat him at home. You can then return to Porto Marinada at any time to partake in auctions in the market area.

When you approach the market, the stalls toward the middle of the area will show what items they have up for auction. These items will refresh every morning in-game, so come back whenever you want to see what is put up for auction. Usually, there are only three auction stalls, but if you have a special Pokémon in your party, there is a chance the fourth stall will put up a special auction with an item to help that Pokémon evolve. The stalls on the outsides are normal marketplaces.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter an auction, you and two NPCs will be trying to outbid each other to get the items advertised for a good price. After bidding starts each entrant can raise the price by 500 or 1,000 Pokémon Dollars. If you really want an item, you will need to stay in the bidding long enough that the other two drop out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Be careful, though, if you aggressively raise the price too high, you could be stuck with overlaying for the items. Luckily, the other bidders always have a ceiling they will not surpass, so be mindful about your bidding and you can get them to back out while you walk away with the items.