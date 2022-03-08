How do car invitations work in Gran Turismo 7?

Drivers who scroll through Gran Turismo 7’s Brand Central showroom may notice the sudden appearance of purple envelopes next to some of the best cars. As these invitations go unexplained, it is easy to believe these are signs pointing to free goodies. Unfortunately, these limited-time invites won’t be netting you free cars, but they are crucial for completing your collection.

Unlike previous games, GT7 will require players to purchase some cars not only with Credits, but also with invitations. These invitations are either rewarded by simply playing the game or through spending Roulette Tickets in the Garage’s Gift tab. Once a car invitation is given, you will have two weeks to purchase the vehicle through Brand Central until it expires and the car becomes unavailable. It is possible to receive another invitation for the same car in the future, but it may take weeks for this happen.

The fastest way of obtaining these invitations is through collecting Roulette Tickets from Café’s Menu Books or Daily Workout milestones. It is also possible to have multiple invitations at a time, so be sure to collect as many Roulette Tickets as you can. Players shouldn’t underestimate some of these invite-only car, either, as they are known to be incredibly fast. This includes cars like the Lamborghini Veneno ’14, the Pagani Huayra ’13, and the Aston Martin Vulcan ’16.

Related: How many Menu Books are in Gran Turismo 7?