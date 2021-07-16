How do face stickers work in Pokémon Go?

You can add several cosmetic items to your avatar in Pokémon Go to make them reflect your personality or make them look like you as much as possible. You can give multiple cosmetics to unique clothing, poses, hairstyles, and even exclusive items. For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, face stickers are being introduced to the game, and you’ll be able to place them on your avatar for everyone to see. How do face stickers work in the game?

As you’d imagine, any face sticker you find in Pokémon Go can be placed on your avatar’s face, precisely as the name suggests. These little stickers will be a little difficult to see because of how small they will be. However, most players will likely see them right before a Pokémon Go Battle League event due to players zooming in on their avatars right before the battle begins. Beyond this, the face stickers are going to be more of a personal touch. You can place them on your avatar in the customization menu, much as you can any other item in Pokémon Go.

The face stickers in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 are available by purchasing them in the in-game store in Pokémon Go. The stickers will cost 50 Poké Coins. In addition, once the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event ends, there will be more events where face stickers will show up with new designs.