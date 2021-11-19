How do Honey Trees work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Honey Trees were first introduced in the Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. The special trees allowed trainers to catch rare Pokémon that were otherwise unavailable. However, the feature was removed from the successive Pokémon games for unknown reasons. That said, with the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the feature has also returned, and here is how to utilize it.

How do Honey Trees work

To use the Honey Trees, trainers need to slather them with Honey, which is a consumable item in the game. Once you smear it with Honey, return to the tree after six hours, and you’ll be able to encounter a special Pokémon. However, if you don’t engage with Honey Tree for 24 hours after slathering it with Honey, you won’t encounter a Pokémon and lose Honey. Keep in mind, the encounter isn’t guaranteed after six hours, and you have to keep checking periodically until the 24 hours mark. Once you see the tree is shaking, it indicates that there is wild Pokémon ready for the encounter.

You’ll first receive Honey in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl after rescuing the old man NPC by defeating two Galactic Grunts in Floaroma Meadow. There are a few Honey Trees in Florian Meadow, so you can immediately start slathering them. In total, there are 21 Honey Trees scattered throughout the map.