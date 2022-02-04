How do replays work in Gran Turismo 7

As the Gran Turismo series is known for its remarkable attention to detail, previous installments have allowed players to embrace this element with an in-depth Replay Mode. Thankfully, this playback feature has made its way to Gran Turismo 7, and will surely be used heavily, as the game is the first in the franchise to launch with 4K resolution compatibility.

Currently, not much is known specifically about the mechanics of Replay Mode, but developer Polyphony Digital hinted in Gran Turismo 7’s State of Play presentation that it will mirror that of more recent installments. If this is the case, players will be able to rewind and fast forward race footage, while also being able to choose from variety of angles to watch from. Like in Gran Turismo Sport, it is also expected that the game will allow drivers to rewatch gameplay from the view of their opponents.

It is confirmed Replay Mode will include Race Photos once more, a feature capable of freezing moments in a particular replay for drivers to edit and save. The presentation also detailed the addition of several new and existing lens filters, as well as the inclusion of cropping, white balance settings, and the ability to share these images to its returning dedicated social hub.

