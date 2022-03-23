How do XYZ cards work in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

There are many different types of monster cards and summons in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. One of the newer monster types and summoning styles is the XYZ cards, which have different summoning requirements compared to other extra deck monster cards, like Synchro, Link, or Fusion. For any players that are getting back into Yu-Gi-Oh for the first time in a while, here’s everything you need to know about XYZ cards before picking up your Duel Disk.

How XYZ cards work

XYZ cards are a specific type of monster card that is a part of the extra deck. These cards can be distinguished by their black border, which is used exclusively for XYZ monsters. What makes XYZ monsters unique is that they are typically summoned by combining two or more monsters of the same level. For example, an XYZ monster might require two level-four monsters. In order to summon that card, you will need to have two level-four monsters face-up on the field before summoning the XYZ monster.

The other aspect that makes XYZ monsters unique is that when they are summoned, the summon material monsters are placed underneath them as attachments, instead of being sent to the graveyard. Many XYZ monsters have effects that can only be activated by detaching material from them, so the number of times their effects can be used is limited. Some XYZ, spell, or trap cards can also be used to attach more cards to XYZ monsters, allowing for more uses of their effects.