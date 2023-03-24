How do yellow herbs work in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

You’ll find several unique herbs that you can use to craft into healing items while you play the Resident Evil 4 remake. These herbs are one of the best ways to readily heal yourself, and you’ll want to collect as many as possible as you explore each diverse area. Of the herbs, the yellow doesn’t offer too much use if you only have a single item. A yellow herb requires a green or a red herb to become a healing item, but it also offers some other unique properties beyond the traditional herbs you’ll encounter. Here’s what you need to know about how yellow herbs work in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

What to do with yellow herbs in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Like every herb you use in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you get the most out of these herbs by crafting with them. You will need to open your Cache, select the yellow herb in your inventory, and combine it with a green or red herb, should you have one of those available. The herbs will become a single vial, and you can now use that to heal yourself in the middle of combat, protecting you from seeing the Game Over screen.

The yellow herbs are unique because they improve your maximum health while healing you, depending on what herbs you combine. The yellow and green herb combination is the best; you can receive good healing, and your maximum health will increase. If you combine a yellow and red herb together, these will still improve your maximum health, your immediate health won’t go up as much. This makes the green and yellow combination far better, especially if you’re in dire need of healing. However, increasing to maximum health will also be beneficial as you continue your playthrough.

Alternatively, if you have several herbs, two green and a single yellow herb will heal you quite a bit, or you can combine a green, red, and yellow herb for the best healing possible. On top of using a yellow herb in each recipe, your maximum health will also increase.