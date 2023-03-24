How to complete the Stone Pedestal in Resident Evil 4 remake – Hexagon Puzzle solution

Before you embark onto the lake in your Resident Evil 4 remake playthrough, there’s a Stone Pedestal for you to find next to the water, near the boat. There are several hexagon pieces missing from this puzzle, and if you can find them, you can unlock the coveted treasure hidden at his location. Tracking down all the pieces and then solving the puzzle will take some time. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Stone Pedestal in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and the Hexagon Puzzle solution.

How to find all Hexagon pieces for the Stone Pedestal in the Resident Evil 4 remake

There are three Hexagon pieces you need to track down. You can find one relatively early, close to where you speak with The Merchant. This will be shortly after you leave the Quarry and find The Merchant near the water. To the right of The Merchant is a treasure chest, and the first Hexagon piece will be inside.

Related: How to get through the starting village in Resident Evil 4 remake

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Hexagon piece will be close to where you find the Boat Fuel in the Fishery. This will also occur before you embark on the boat and enter the lake. You can find it in a small alcove to the right of the Boat Fuel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you miss it, you should be able to return to this area later, so long as you can still access this region of the game.

The third and final Hexagon piece will be available when you reach Chapter 4 and defeat the Lake Monster. This occurs when you’re searching for the two keys from the Mural Cave. It will be inside the area known as the Small Cave Shrine. You have to unlock the primary gate inside the Small Cave Shrine, and the third Hexagon piece will be to the right of the locked door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all three, return to the Stone Pedestal, where you found the boat without any fuel, and put the Hexagon pieces inside them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to solve the Hexagon Puzzle in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Now that you have all Hexagon pieces in the Stone Pedestal, the next step is correctly aligning the picture. You will be moving three sections of the puzzle counterclockwise once. The fastest way to do this is to click the bottom left three pieces, move them once, and then return to the top center and move those once. This is the best way to align the picture correctly and access the treasure on the other side.