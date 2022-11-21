How do you get to the hospital in The Sims 4?

In The Sims 4, the main feature of the Get to Work DLC pack is adding three active careers: police officer, scientist, and doctor. These careers are special because they come with their own unique lots where you and your Sims can experience the daily life of these jobs. However, these lots don’t come with an easy-to-access neighborhood. How do you visit your friendly local Sims 4 hospital? Let’s take a look.

Where is the hospital in The Sims 4?

The Willow Creek Hospital in The Sims 4 exists in a pocket neighborhood called the Civic Center. It’s part of the Willow Creek world but is hidden from easy map access or normal travel functions. Therefore, you can’t just take a quick trip over to the hospital whenever you want. Without mods, you can only reach it through a handful of very specific scenarios.

For example, if you join the doctor career in Get to Work, you can go to the hospital daily while you work. That is the easiest way to get to the lot. Another option involves pregnancy. When your Sim goes into labor, you can right-click on them and choose to have them give birth at the hospital.

In The Sims 4, the only way you can access the hospital as an actual travel location is by modding. Using a few well-made and popular mods on the internet (like the travel mod from Zerbu, or the Private Practice hospital addition mod from SimRealist), you can visit a hospital lot whenever you want.

It should be noted that the PlayStation and Xbox versions of The Sims 4 cannot be modded.

How can you make changes to the hospital?

If you’re interested in personalizing the hospital (either by building your own hospital or updating the gameplay) you’ll have to rely on mods. After all, the base game isn’t made for creating hospital lots outside the pocket-dimension Civic Center neighborhood. You’ll need some top-tier Simmer-modding assistance to make it work. With a few well-chosen mods, you can have a dynamic, beautifully-built hospital wherever you want.