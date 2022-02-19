How does Horizon Forbidden West’s co-pilot feature work?

Understandably, you’d want to play Horizon Forbidden West even if you don’t usually play video games. Its stunning visuals present an incredible world that you can’t help but be engrossed by, but if you don’t know how to control Aloy, you won’t get very far. That’s where the game’s Co-Pilot feature comes in, which we’ve explained in this guide.

How to use Co-Pilot Mode in Horizon Forbidden West

Co-Pilot Mode is a game mode that allows two people to control Aloy. The inexperienced player can use the second controller, allowing them to control Aloy as the primary player can. However, the primary player can stop in and use their controller to help the secondary player at any time. For example, if the second player struggles to take down a Fanghorn, then the primary player can take over control, kill the machine, and hand controls back to the second player.

Both users need to have a profile on the PS4/PS5 for Co-Pilot Mode to work. However, you can turn the game mode on by pressing start and opening the settings menu. You’ll find Co-Pilot Mode in the General subheading towards the bottom of the list. Turn it on, choose the second player’s profile, and you can both begin to play together.