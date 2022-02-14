How does Lost Ark’s Gear Tier system work? Answered

Your Gear Tier score in Lost Ark shows your overall strength in the game, preparing you for the more difficult challenges and dungeons awaiting you. You’ll want to keep an eye on your Gear Tier as you progress through the game, and there are some key things you’ll want to learn about it so you can increase your character’s power. In this guide, we’ll cover how the Lost Ark Gear Tier system works and what you need to know about it.

Each item on your character, the ones on the left side of our character profile, add to your character’s overall Gear Tier score. This includes your weapon, helmet, shoulders, chest, arms, and leggings. Add those all together, and then divide by six, and you’ll get your character’s gear score. Admittedly, you don’t want to worry about your Gear Score too much until you hit level 50, as you’ll steadily unlock more gear until you reach a Gear Score total of 250.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Gear Scores tiers. After reaching level 50, you can start to worry about the Gear Tiers above the first one.

Gear Tier 1: 0 to 600 1 to 250 – Story 250 to 302 – North Vern chaos dungeon or Sunshire world quests 302 to 600 – Necromancer’s Cliff or Demon Beast Canyon and then go into Aurelsud Palace and Citadel of Illusions

Gear Tier 2: 600 to 1,100 600 to 802 – Yorn chaos dungeon 802 to 960 – Forgottoen Forge and Road of Sorrow 960 to 1,100 – Oblivion Sea and Perilous Abyss

Gear Tier 3: 1,100 to 1,575 1,100 to 1,302 – Punika chaos dungeon 1,302 to 1,370 – Punika (stage two) chaos dungeon 1,370 to 1,415 – Punika (stage three) chaos dungeon and Argos 1,415 to 1,460 – Biackiss Normal, Valtan Normal, and Valtan Hard 1,460 to 1,490 – Biackiss Hard and then Kouku-Saton Normal 1,490 to 1,575 – Abrelshud Normal and upgrade all of your gear



Everyone will reach level 250 by progressing through the story of Lost Ark and obtaining level 50. After that, you can expect to upgrade your gear and work your way through dungeons to handle some of the tougher content. You’ll want to spend a good majority of your time working through the game’s more challenging dungeon to unlock the legendary gear and make sure to recycle any older gear you receive to upgrade your preferred equipment then.