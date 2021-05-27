How does the Element Cup work in Pokémon Go?

A new season of Pokémon Go’s Battle League is on the horizon. In Season 8, we can expect a handful of changes, and a brand new PvP cup coming our way is the Element Cup. Players will have to devise a plan to properly prepare their team to meet the strict conditions of these battles. Still, if you have a wide variety of Pokémon in your collection, you should be ready to take any trainer on in these competitions. Much like every cup before it, the set condition is that any Pokémon you want to use in this competition cannot exceed 500 CP.

The Element Cup will narrow down your choices of Pokémon. You can only use Fire, Grass, or Water-type Pokémon. Any Pokémon that does not meet this criterion will be ineligible to compete in the competition. Additionally, the 500 CP limit also narrows down the choices for players looking to use an ideal team during these battles. The Element Cup will put plenty of pressure on players who have to find Pokémon to fit these metrics, so a lot of the starter Pokémon from each of the games will be making frequent appearances, and it’ll be a good time to settle what is the best type starter in Pokémon.

The competition will be from June 28 to July 12, alongside the first iteration of the Master League and the Master League Classic. It’s less than a month away from the official announcement of the Battle League Season 8.