There are multiple weapons you can use in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and they are a few that come with specific elements that will enhance your melee attacks during a battle. These elements are useful against certain enemies, but not every foe you fight against will take damage from these effects. It helps to figure out what element is effective against an opponent and how they work when fully stack in combat. Here’s what you need to know about how elements work in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

All elements and how they work in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

There are five unique elements that you can have on your weapons or use as spells in combat. These each come with specific status effects that you can inflict on your foes, and there’s also a chance these enemies could perform similar effects against you.

Related: Should you choose Resolution or Performance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

These are all the elements you can use against your enemies in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.