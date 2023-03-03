How elements work in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Unleash the elements against your foes.
There are multiple weapons you can use in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and they are a few that come with specific elements that will enhance your melee attacks during a battle. These elements are useful against certain enemies, but not every foe you fight against will take damage from these effects. It helps to figure out what element is effective against an opponent and how they work when fully stack in combat. Here’s what you need to know about how elements work in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
All elements and how they work in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
There are five unique elements that you can have on your weapons or use as spells in combat. These each come with specific status effects that you can inflict on your foes, and there’s also a chance these enemies could perform similar effects against you.
These are all the elements you can use against your enemies in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
- Burns: This is caused by a fire-based weapon or a spell. When it reaches the maximum threshold on you or an opponent, the target will take damage over time. The way to cure this is with a Water-based positive effect or by rolling in combat.
- Chill: This is caused by an ice-based weapon or spell. When you fully charge this against an opponent, or a foe does to you, it reduces your Stone resistance and increases how long it takes for your Spirit recovery gauge to charge after using Spirit-heavy attacks. You can cure this with a positive Earth-based positive effect.
- Heaviness: This is caused by a stone-based weapon or spell. When the gauge reaches full against you or an opponent, the target will have decreased Lightning resistance. They take increased Spirit damage while also decreasing the amount of Spirit received when attacking or defending. You can cure this with a Wood Phase positive effect.
- Poison: This is caused by a toxin-based weapon or spell. When the gauge becomes full, this reduces the Flame resistance and gradually reduces the target’s Health and Spirit. This can be cured with a Fire Phase positive effect.
- Shock: This is caused by a lightning-based weapon or spell. When the gauge becomes full, it reduces Toxin resistance and gradually reduces Spirit gain. This can be cured with a Metal Positive effect.