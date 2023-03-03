Should you choose Resolution or Performance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has plenty of settings you can play around with to get the maximum performance. However, unlike most games, this one has an option where you need to select either Prioritize Resolution or Prioritize FPS. This is something that many players are seeing for the first time, so it is okay to get confused about it. In this guide, we are going to discuss whether you should choose Resolution or Performance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Prioritize Resolution vs Prioritize FPS in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Let’s first take a look at what both options do. If you select the Prioritize Resolution mode, the game will run at 1440p with a frame rate of 60 FPS. However, there will be some moments when the FPS will drop, but the difference won’t be that much. For instance, during some fights, the FPS might drop to around 55. But an important thing to remember about the Prioritize Resolution mode is that instead of running the game at native 4K, it upscales 1440p to 4k. In other words, it makes sure to keep the game visually stunning.

On the other hand, if you select the Prioritize FPS mode, the dynamic resolution will get enabled. Furthermore, the FPS will be capped at 60. In addition to this, PS5 players will get 1332p resolution with 60 FPS. And for those playing on the Xbox Series X, your average resolution will be 1296p with 60 FPS.

If you ask us, we recommend you go with the Prioritize Resolution option. This is mainly because with this mode, everything will be crisp, and you won’t miss out on any details. While on the other mode, the game will prioritize FPS over details. But it is important to note that the difference between each mode isn’t huge, so you will be fine either way. This is only for those who want to see even the smallest details.