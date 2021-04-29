How emotes work in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

Emotes have been a big part of hero shooter culture for a long time, and while Apex Legends has had skydive emotes, that wasn’t really something you used in-game outside of jump towers. All of that has changed with Season 9: Legacy’s introduction of ground emotes. Similar to what you might see in titles like Overwatch, ground emotes are quirky ways to show of a Legend or a player’s personality in a match.

When you emote, they will be show in third-person, but the camera will be fixed in a way that prevents using it to peek around corners. This Anti-Peek system is always enabled, but you can see below how it would look without vs. how it will actually look in-game.

One of the emotes players are most excited about it Wattson’s Nessie emote, because unlike the other emotes, it leaves a game-long mark on the map. Wattson is able to place down a Nessie plush and leave it there. There is a good chance that when players first get their hands on this, we could end up with Nessies all over the map, and totally we’re okay with that.

Emotes can be equipped to a wheel, and can be used as often as you want. Spam them to your heart’s content, but make sure you aren’t in any danger if you do.