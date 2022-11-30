You can complete a handful of mission types while playing Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Each mission has a unique series of parameters to complete as you and your squad work through the massive horde of creatures. One of the more unorthodox missions you and your squad will need to complete are espionage missions. Here’s what you need to know about how espionage missions work in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

How to complete espionage missions in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

The espionage mission will feature you and your squad working together to sabotage the enemies. Like the other missions, you will need to work your way through the level, battling hordes of enemies and causing key destruction to the enemy’s stronghold. The hope is for your team to disrupt your foes, reach certain points in the enemy’s encampment, and then upload inaccurate information for the enemy to use.

Although these missions are called “espionage,” don’t expect to be sneaking around the entire time. These missions still feature large hordes of enemies to battle against, and you can expect to take on some dangerous foes while fighting alongside your allies. If you’ve done a disruption mission, this one is similar.

Some achievements and key rewards are tied to espionage missions. Unfortunately, the only way to have them appear is to consistently check the mission terminal after completing a level and see if anyone has one available. We recommend having each member of your party check on the terminal to see if they have one available. If you still don’t see one, we recommend going through another level to see if it shows up later. These won’t always be on the list, and the missions rotate out of the queue.