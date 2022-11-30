While cutting through the many hordes of enemies in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, crafting will also be a priority for you in-between missions. The crafting features will be your primary focus as you try to build better equipment to take out into the field, using it on the hordes of enemies keen on taking you on in battle. Here’s what you need to know about how crafting works in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

What to do with crafting in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

The crafting system begins when you reach trust level four with your character. Unlike other crafting systems, you’re not going to be making items. Instead, you’re going to be upgrading the equipment you purchase and bring with you, and make them stronger by improving their quality. For example, if you have a standard White quality item, you can upgrade it using Plasteel to turn it into a Green. The same goes for turning a Green into a Blue; you can go up to the highest quality, Orange.

We highly recommend saving your Plasteel and Diamantine, the primary resources you will use for crafting, for weapons that will be more challenging to acquire. Although you an upgrade a weapon from a White quality to Orange, you might find it better to find a weapon with a better gear score in the score that is a higher quality. This will save you some lesser costs for Plasteel and Diamantine, but going from Purple to Orange quality does cost the most. Acquiring these resources will be important over time, but not using them too often is the key to making sure you have enough of them when they count.