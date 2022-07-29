How forging gemstones works in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Gemstones will be a critical component of improving your characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They either provide stat boosts for your characters or improve their performance during battle. Knowing you can forge them, as well as how you can equip them to your characters, will be crucial for your success.

Forging gemstones isn’t something that you can do at the beginning. You must be around the middle of Chapter 2 and be resting at Lake Rezzento Camp. You should have also gone over the tutorial for cooking meals at rest spots.

You must first choose a gem that you would like to make (blue, red, green, or yellow). You do not have to make them in order, and can choose the gem that best suits your needs. You must then check if you have the materials necessary to create the gem, or pay in Nopon Coins if you don’t have enough gems.

Gems can be upgraded, and the cost/materials necessary to upgrade them will become more expensive the further you go. Some gems will also require ether in order to forge, with the amount depending on the level.

Once you make a gem, you can freely equip it to anyone in your team. Gems are automatically upgraded as well; all first level gems get upgraded once you forge the second level. You also don’t need to worry about making enough gems for everyone. Once you forge a gem, everyone in the party can use it at the same time. They just cannot equip duplicate copies of the same gem (you can’t equp two Lifebearer gems on the same character).

Now that you know how to forge gemstones, you can start planning what you need to do in order to optimize your character builds to make combat easier.