How Hero Shrines work in Darkest Dungeon 2

Your adventure in Darkest Dungeon 2 will be full of problems, obstacles, and monsters attempting to pull you from your carriage and eat you alive. Along the way, your band of adventurers also have to look inward and reflect on their pasts. You’ll be able to find Hero Shrines as your progress through the map. Here’s what you need to know about Hero Shrines and how they work in Darkest Dungeon 2.

The Hero Shrines are a way for the characters in your party to go through events of their past that they’ve been privately dealing with and not sharing with others. These Shrines go through a piece of a dark history that the character usually wouldn’t share, giving the player further insight into the type of mental trauma the surface has been through. In addition, the Shrine comes with a brief cinematic and narration about the chapter in this character’s life.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Following the end of the narration, you’ll receive a reward for having the character go through this trauma. For us, our Man-at-Arms unlocked the ability, Bellow, and we had the option to add it to his ability rotation. Several chapters are available for each character, giving you multiple chances for a party member to benefit from a Hero Shrine during your adventures. Of course, you’ll have to decide what character you want to use as the Shrine each time you encounter one.