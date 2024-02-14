How High Can You Build Your Base in Palworld?

Recommended Videos

One of the first questions that undoubtedly comes up in Palworld is how far the base builder lets you go. While you may not need more than two or three floors in your base, the compulsion to build as high as you can is quite tempting.

It can be hard to build multi-floor structures to any degree of effectiveness in Palworld. While you may be able to use the structure just fine, the AI of the Pals on your base may not be so easy to convince. Having a Pal even use the first, let alone second, floor of a base can be a challenge. However, despite a base not needing to be tall, we still have a good answer for you and your base mountaineering needs.

How Tall Can A Base Be in Palworld?

Building a base in Palworld is an experience where the sky’s the limit. You can build off existing structures or find a place with flat ground and get to work. When we tested how far buildings could go, we found that you could build about 230 stone walls up or so before the game stops you.

Keep in mind, if you want to try the same tall feat for yourself, you’ll need to make this a pillar of walls and not a square set of floors. It seems that branching out from the said army of walls will cause the build command not to go through, giving your wood or stone right back to you upon placement. And while you CAN build that high, it isn’t recommended. Anyone who would go as far as to build a fully-fledged base with those numbers can expect to run into server issues.

If you want to learn where to best build your base in Palworld or want any other tips for catching mounts and defeating bosses, we have everything you need here at Gamepur.