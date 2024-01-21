Where To Find Relaxasaurus Boss in Palworld

Recommended Videos

One of the most notable Pals in Palworld is the blue dinosaur you see on the art and icon. Relaxasaurus is a comfy-looking dino creature that you can catch if you have the guts and power to do so.

Taking on a Relaxasaurus is no easy feat, with an AOE attack that’ll knock you down if you get close and blast attacks that deal hundreds of points in damage. This Water type won’t go down easily, especially because it’s bulky in addition to being quite powerful. In this quick guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about how to track down Relaxasaurus in the wild and as a boss, and how to defeat and catch one.

Where To Find Relaxasaurus in Palworld

If you’re intent on finding this mascot big guy as soon as possible, navigate down from the beginning spawn point until you reach a fork in the natural dirt road. Once there, turn right and navigate northwest until you reach the landmass just before the tiny island that separates one from the other.

If you reach the tiny island, you’ve gone too far and need to backtrack. Once you see him as a boss, the game will offer you a helpful icon of Relaxasaurus’ face to remind you that he’s there.

Relaxasaurus is hard to miss once you are within eyeshot of him, being a big lovable dinosaur that hallmarks the game’s icon across the board. If you just want to find yourself a regular Relaxasaurus, locating him during the day and night is relatively simple. The only issue is his spawn rate, which is reliably low. If you want to get a Relaxasaurus before you tackle your first tower, you have a higher likelihood of catching him as a boss instead of as a roaming Pal in the wild.

How To Beat The Reladxasaurus Boss

When you find him, he’ll be level 20, so be sure to bring along Pal that can take hits and do supereffective damage against Water and Dragon types. Electric types like Sparkit or Joltog are good for this, but Ice types can also be great to have around since they have a chance to freeze enemies.

Try stunning the Palworld boss, as it will give you time to duck for cover and fire at the boss with arrows. Be sure to pay attention to whom the Relaxasaurus is agro’ed towards so that you can duck and cover if he is looking at you, or fire away if he is paying attention to your Pal. If you feel underprepared, you can use the Power Statue at your base to power up some of your best Pals.